Who will David Muir's new 20/20 partner be following Amy Robach's departure?

ABC confirmed last week that Amy Robach and TJ Holmes would be departing from the network following the news of their affair. So, how will this impact her role on 20/20 and who will replace her on the show?

Find out who may step in as David Muir's new co-host on the investigative program.

A spokesperson from ABC released a statement regarding Amy and TJ's departure from the network on Friday. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The show's official Twitter page has already made changes to their account, removing the picture of David and Amy, as well as erasing any mention of her in the description. The program's bio now reads: "Watch 20/20 2-hour event specials, anchored by David Muir, Friday nights on ABC. Stream full episodes on Hulu."

It looks like viewers of the program will have to wait a little longer to find out who will step in for Amy on the show, however, given the show's contributing anchor, Deborah Roberts, has substituted several times in the last two months, it's possible that viewers will be seeing more of her as the network makes their decision.

Fans of the show have certainly shown their support for Deborah, with some calling for her to take the permanent spot on the show.

In an Instagram post on Friday, she shared a photo showing her in the 20/20 studio alongside the caption: "Finishing up Friday with a report I’ve been chasing for a few years. Did a NYC mom die in a bathroom accident or was there more to the story? The secrets revealed after her death led to big questions and a surprising concluding. If you missed, go online to @abc2020."

Taking to the comments section, one person wrote: "While I will miss Amy, I hope you get the permanent spot. You definitely deserve it," while another added: "It was a great show! Your reporting was excellent!"

