Former AGT contestant and magician Scott Alexander passes away aged 52 The magician was on season six of AGT

In the midst of its All Stars season, America's Got Talent lost one of its own, as it was announced that former contestant Scott Alexander has passed away.

The magician was 52 and a father of three, with the news being shared by his wife Jenny on Instagram alongside family photos.

She wrote: "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."

Jenny was immediately inundated with a barrage of supportive messages and prayers, with many fondly remembering their time on the show as well as his future contributions to Penn & Teller.

Scott was a contestant on season six of the talent competition with his wife as his assistant, as both proclaimed their love for magic and performing since the beginning of their relationship.

He made it all the way to the quarter-finals with a series of impressive acts that wowed the likes of Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel, but was unfortunately eliminated at that point.

Scott's wife Jenny shared the news on social media

The season he competed on, while 41 at the time, was won by jazz singer Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., with fellow magician Landon Swank the highest ranking of the magic acts as a finalist.

The NBC show returned to screens soon after the new year with its All Stars season, pitting some of the best contestants and fan favorites.

The scope for the competition has been much bigger, however, as it not only comprises contestants from the main show, but also from spin-off franchises around the world, including Britain, Romania, and India.

The magician made it to the quarter-finals (image credit: NBC)

The most recent episode featured the last group of acts auditioning for the judges, with the superfans voting former winner Kodi Lee into the finals, which are due to air in two weeks.

