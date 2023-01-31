Watch Howie Mandel jump out of his seat after AGT contestant's health confession The Canadian comedian had his reasons

Howie Mandel has definitely established a strong fan following for himself among the America's Got Talent fandom for not only his quick wit but also his eccentricities.

The judge, however, was forced to jump out of his seat after contestant Peter Rosalita made a surprise confession that left him slightly perturbed. Check out the moment in the video below!

WATCH: The moment that forced Howie Mandel to walk away on AGT

Regardless of the moment, the three judges were able to come together to praise Peter's performance and hope for the audience vote.

The Canadian comedian isn't just a fan-favorite on the NBC show, however, as he was able to win over a whole new wave of fans on another show for the network.

In the absence of host Kelly Clarkson due to ill health, Howie took over for her on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier in the month and commandeered the hour for her.

Joining Howie as guests were his fellow AGT star, host Terry Crews, who opened up more about his trademark muscular physique and finding the humor in it.

The young singer's performance was a crowd favorite

The second guest was Howie's own daughter, Jackelyn "Jackie" Schultz, who played some games on the air with the duo.

"TODAY it's all in the family! Don't miss guest host @HowieMandel, @TerryCrews and @jackelynshultz today on Kelly!" the post sharing the news stated.

Fans were left concerned once again for Kelly at the time, especially seeing a cardboard cut-out of hers in the picture was seemingly the only sign of her from the episode.

Some successfully theorized that the episode was filmed when she was still sick as one commented: "Where is our Femme Fatale of a host??" and another hysterically reacted to the cut-out writing: "The Kelly Stand-in."

Howie guest hosted The Kelly Clarkson Show's January 9 episode

Others reacted excitedly with a slew of heart emojis and one even added: "OMG yay!! Bring it on," while another simply said: "Sweet!"

