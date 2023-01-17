Why isn't Sofia Vergara a judge on AGT: All-Stars? The Modern Family actress is a regular judge on the original series

America's Got Talent: All-Stars made its hotly anticipated debut on NBC earlier this month, and while fans were pleased to see judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews back on their screens, they were disappointed to see Sofia Vergara missing from her chair.

The show sees competitors from the original show return to the stage to perform once again in an attempt to win a huge sum of cash.

So, why isn't the actress involved in the new spin-off show? Here's all we know…

Why isn't Sofia Vergara on AGT: All-Stars?

While neither Sofia nor NBC have explained why the judge has not been included in the All-Stars series, the Modern Family star has been keeping fans up to date with what she's been getting up to lately.

The 50-year-old actress has been regularly posting to her Instagram page, sharing stunning snaps from her holiday home in the Caribbean, where she spent the holiday season and New Year's Eve with her husband Joe Manganiello. The couple also celebrated Joe's 46th birthday in the stunning mansion, nicknamed Casa Chipi Chipi.

Fans shouldn't worry, however, as it's likely she'll be back for the show's main version in its 18th season.

Sofia on vacation with her husband Joe

What is AGT: All-Stars?

For those unfamiliar with AGT: All-Stars, it's a spin-off from the original show which features winners, finalists, fan favorites, and others from previous seasons showing off their talents in a bid to win a huge cash prize of $500,000.

The full synopsis reads: "Each week 10 Acts — including singers, dancers, ventriloquists, comedians, aerialists, magicians and more — will perform for the Judges for the chance to earn one of the coveted five Golden Buzzers and move on to the Finals.

"The AGT Superfans will also vote on one additional Act per episode to move onto the Finals. Following the final performances, the superfans will vote again on the 11 finalists to choose the winner, which will be revealed in the two-hour star-studded finale."

