How long has America's Got Talent star Terry Crews been married? The pair have been very open about their ups and downs

Terry Crews is a household name thanks to his hosting role on America's Got Talent, which he appears on alongside judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, who is absent from the latest All Stars series.

While the 54-year-old is a familiar face to many, how much do you know about his personal life? Find out all about his wife Rebecca here, including how long they've been married and how they overcame rough times in their relationship.

WATCH: Terry Crews' wife opens up about repairing their marriage after infidelity

Who is Terry Crews married to?

Terry Crews is married to actress and singer/songwriter Rebecca King-Crews. The pair tied the knot back in 1990 before going on to welcome four daughters and a son.

Back in 2018, Rebecca marked the couple's 28th anniversary by posting a throwback to their wedding day. She wrote in the caption: "29 years ago in Kalamazoo Michigan I said 'I do' to the sweetest, goofiest, artist/football player to ever walk into my church! Check out my Whitney Houston-inspired head peace, and the short hair! I’ve had short hair since I was 13, never felt the need to grow it-he likes!"

In the same year, while speaking to E News! at the People's Choice Awards, Rebecca revealed that Terry "almost got stuck in the friend zone". "He was a little too nice," she said, before Terry chimed in: "I had to earn it."

@fbf 29 years ago in Kalamazoo Michigan I said “I do” to the sweetest, goofiest, artist/football player to ever walk into my church! Check out my Whitney Houston inspired head peace, and the short hair! I’ve had short hair since I was 13, never felt the need 2 grow it-he likes! pic.twitter.com/uACs7Cfven — Rebecca King Crews (@rebeccakcrews) August 3, 2018

Rebecca marked the couple's anniversary back in 2018

The couple have been very open about the ups and downs in their marriage, particularly Terry's pornography addiction.

In a video posted to Facebook in 2016, Terry revealed that the addiction almost cost him his marriage. "My wife was literally like, 'I don’t know you anymore, I'm out of here.'

"That changed me. I had to change because I realized this thing is a major, major problem."

The couple tied the knot in 1990

Speaking about letting Terry back into her life after throwing him out of their family home, Rebecca said: "It was probably a few weeks later, I felt this strong sane inner voice saying to me, 'Call him and talk to him and see where he is right now.'

"And by that point my husband had called three counselors and two pastors and had already checked himself into rehab and my husband so beautifully began to own up to his own problems that he shocked me," she told Drew Barrymore back in 2021.

"I did not expect him to go through what he went through to save his family."

