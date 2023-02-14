Chicago Fire hints at trouble for Taylor Kinney's character ahead of his exit The actor is taking a break from playing Kelly Severide on the NBC show

Chicago Fire is back for a new episode this week after having a brief hiatus – and it seems the NBC drama has hinted there is potential trouble ahead of Taylor Kinney's character, Kelly Severide.

The episode, titled The Man of the Moment, will see Severide and his on-screen wife Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) take on a harrowing incident as they rush to the aid of a man who manages to get an arrow lodged in his neck while taking part in archery. Watch the video below to see the promotional teaser video for episode 13.

The synopsis for the episode also reveals that the man in question ends up tracking down Severide and the others to thank them for saving his life.

According to One Chicago Centre online, the man is described as overly determined, before hinting that his persistence could be linked to something from Severide or Silvie Brett's (played by Kara Killmer) past. Could be this be the trigger that sparks Severide's exit? Fans will have to wait and see...

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire's episode 13

Fans have been wondering how the star will bow out ever since it was announced that Taylor is taking a step back from his role on the show for personal reasons.

Deadline previously reported that the actor, who has appeared as Lieutenant Severide since it first aired in 2012, will be taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire to "deal with an undisclosed personal matter".

The actor is taking a break from the show

It was also reported that the scriptwriters have already written the 41-year-old out of the show but it's not been revealed how long Taylor will be absent for. Taylor has not spoken out publicly on the announcement.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section of his last Instagram post, which was shared in December 2022, to express their sadness.

"Hope that Taylor is ok and will return at least during the season finale or when season 12 starts," commented one fan, adding: "Won't be the same without him. Been there since the beginning and 11 seasons later will be hard not to see him. I hope it's a short hiatus."

