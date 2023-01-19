Chicago Fire viewers complain about heartbreaking storyline

Chicago Fire fans have taken to Twitter to complain about the show's latest storyline involving Christopher Herrmann's (David Eigenberg) wife Cindy Herrmann, who is played by Robyn Coffin.

In last week's episode, Cindy was diagnosed with lung cancer. Her doctor suggested that she undergo surgery to remove the cancer, which we saw in Wednesday night's episode.

Cindy's treatment didn't exactly go to plan, however, with her doctor revealing that the surgeons couldn't remove all of the cancer.

"Unfortunately, we weren't able to get the margins clean," the doctor explained. "She made it through the surgery well, but we weren't able to get all the cancer out. We removed what we could, but we found some in the lymph nodes, too, which means we have a fight ahead of us. Next step: chemotherapy and radiation."

The cliffhanger sent fans into a frenzy, with some taking to social media to complain about the heartbreaking storyline.

One person wrote: "Not liking the upcoming storyline involving Cindy, Herman’s wife. Hope she is not written out of the show!" while another added: "Cindy having lung cancer… I don’t like this storyline."

"That scene at the dining room table was so beautifully acted by the kids. I hate this storyline. Please #ChicagoFire. Don’t kill Cindy. We won’t be able to take it."

Other viewers took to Twitter to express their concern for Cindy, with many pleading with the show not to kill her off.

One person wrote: "Still heartbroken with Cindy having cancer," while another added: "How could you? Don't kill off Cindy. We need her!"

A third person commented: "NOTHING can happen to Cindy Herrmann. Not ONE thing! She must be protected at all costs. I will lodge a very loud protest!"

The drama's co-showrunner Andrea Newman spoke about the storyline in a recent interview with NBC Insider. "It is going to be a rough road for the whole Herrmann family as Cindy battles lung cancer," she said. "There's a tough fight ahead, with no short cuts or easy solutions, but the Herrmann family, and the 51 family, will come together to help in all sorts of ways as the situation progresses."

