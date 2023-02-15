NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey marks special milestone with husband Nick

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey has shared a post on Instagram marking a special milestone with her husband, Nick Lachey.

Taking to the social media platform on Wednesday, the actress revealed that this year marked their 17th Valentine's Day spent together as a couple.

Sharing a snap showing each of their hands joining to form a heart shape, she wrote in the caption: "17 Valentines' together," tagging her husband.

Vanessa marked the couple's 17th Valentine's Day together with an Instagram Story post

While the couple tied the knot in 2010, they first began dating back in 2006 after Vanessa starred in Nick's 2006 music video for 'What's Left of Me'.

The 42-year-old has previously opened up about the early days of their relationship. She told Billboard in 2017: "[The] video, which was on TRL, was the beginning of our relationship. That's what made it no longer friends and it got romantic.

"To the point that if you go back and look at the video when he came to premiere it, I was so nervous and so crushing [on] him that I didn't show up for work that day. I called in sick."

Vanessa and Nick have been together since 2006

After spending three years together, the couple briefly split in 2009. However, it didn't take long before they were back together and Nick popped the question shortly afterwards, with the pair walking down the aisle in 2010.

Vanessa and Nick, who now live in a stunning home in Hawaii, went on to welcome three children together, with their first son Camden born in 2012, followed by daughter Brooklyn, eight, and Phoenix, six.

Vanessa's adorable post comes shortly after the star welcomed her friend James Ferris as a guest star on NCIS: Hawai'i.

James marked his appearance with an Instagram post, thanking Vanessa and the rest of the cast for making him feel so welcome on set.

"Got to work with one of my dear friends @vanessalachey in paradise. Thanks V for the opportunity, I’m so grateful for this. You and everyone with the show went above and beyond to make me feel welcome," he said.

