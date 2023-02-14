NCIS Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey welcomes friend and former NCIS actor as guest star The actress plays Jane Tennant in the drama

NCIS: Hawai'i star Vanessa Lachey welcomed a very special guest star onto the police drama on Monday night.

The actress, who plays Jane Tennant, shared the screen with actor James Ferris, who joined the cast to play convicted murderer Sean Clark in Monday's episode.

This isn't James' first time appearing in the NCIS franchise, as he previously played the role of Lieutenant Commander Gregory Pullman in season 16 of the original show back in 2019. He also portrayed Delta Unit Leader in season six of NCIS: LA - which has recently been canceled.

James marked his appearance on the show on Instagram, sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps of him and Vanessa on set. "Hey gang tune into to NCIS: Hawaii tonight and catch a glimpse of my old mug!!" he wrote in the caption. "Got to work with one of my dear friends @vanessalachey in paradise. Thanks V for the opportunity, I’m so grateful for this. You and everyone with the show went above and beyond to make me feel welcome.

James marked his appearance with an Instagram post

"Bonus was getting some great hang time with friends @nicklachey, Dave and Dana Comfort. Thanks everyone for a great time," he added.

Vanessa, who also shares a special relationship with her other co-star Jason Antoon, also posted some snaps from set to her Instagram Story.

In one photo, the 42-year-old - who is married to Nick Lachey - shared a picture of her and James sitting opposite each other on the prison set, captioning the post: "Working with friends is always FUN!"

Vanessa's friend James Ferris guest starred in Monday's episode

In the second snap, which showed James pretending to strangle the actress, she wrote: "Most days!!"

The episode, titled Silent Invasion, saw the team tackle a double murder case. The full synopsis reads: "When the murder of a captain and his wife echoes a previous case, the NCIS team brings in a former team member to help determine if they are dealing with a copycat killer."

