Former NCIS star found dead - details

NCIS and NYPD Blue actor Austin Majors has sadly passed away at the age of 27.

It has been reported that the former child star died on Saturday night while staying at a homeless center in Los Angeles.

WATCH: NCIS welcomed a major guest star in Monday's episode - do you recognise him?

Loading the player...

According to medical examiner records, the cause of death is still under investigation.

In a statement, his family called Austin "an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being".

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy," the statement continued.

"He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla."

READ: Everything former NCIS stars have said about returning: Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette and more

TRENDING: NCIS star Michael Weatherly is so different in controversial first TV role

The statement also detailed his sister Kali's fondest memories with her brother, which included "growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together".

Austin has passed away at the age of 27

"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."

Austin, who graduated from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, was perhaps best known for playing Theo Sipowicz on ABC's police procedural drama NYPD Blue, but also made an appearance in season three of NCIS, portraying Jeremy Hodges.

The actor went on to land minor roles in several major TV shows, including ER, American Dad and Desperate Housewives.

Austin played Theo on NYPD Blue

His last professional credit was a guest-starring role on CBS's How I Met Your Mother in a season four episode that aired in 2009, playing 12-year-old Matthew.

In addition to his TV roles, Austin also worked in film and featured in several movies including An Accidental Christmas, Treasure Planet, The Price of Air and Nevada.

Kali also marked her brother's death on Facebook, writing: "My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.