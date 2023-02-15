Sam Heughan sparks major reaction after sharing first-look of new role away from Outlander The Outlander star has teamed up with Priyanka Chopra

Sam Heughan may have disappointed Outlander fans with news of the hit drama coming to an end, but ahead of the finale, the Scottish actor has given them the first look of his latest project - and it looks so exciting!

The 42-year-old, who became a household name for starring as Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama series, is set to appear in new romantic comedy, Love Again, alongside Hollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra.

WATCH: Sam Heughan shares first look of new film Love Again

Sharing the trailer on Instagram on Valentine's Day, Sam teased: "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Rob loves Mira… You'll love them too!! (And Celine DION!!!!!!!!)"

Fans of the star were quick to comment, with one writing: "Looks like a great movie but feels like you are cheating on Claire [his on-screen love interest in Outlander]." Another said: "Can’t wait!!!! I might need tissues but I know I’ll love it!"

A third post read: "OMG!!! This looks fantastic can not wait!! OMG!!!!" A fourth person stated: "I know every actor/actress should play different roles, but I believe none will beat Jamie Fraser. Or, better yet, Jamie and Claire. The kind of bond they have is not an easy thing to achieve. Anyways, wish you, Sam, lots of success."

Sam will star alongside Priyanka Chopra

Starring Priyanka and Sam, the movie will also feature Celine Dion who sings new song Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

The synopsis of the film reads: "What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realising the number was reassigned to Rob Burns' new work phone.

"A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

