Celine Dion makes her comeback in new film with Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan - see the trailer The Power of Love singer plays a matchmaker in the upcoming film

It may be a while until fans get to see Celine Dion back on stage, but they do get to see her on the screen soon — as an actress, that is.

The beloved singer will begin her comeback by way of a new romantic comedy, Love Again, starring Priyanka Chopra and Outlander star Sam Heughan.

The three co-stars have been teasing the upcoming movie for several months, and after various delays, and even title changes, the official trailer has been released.

Love Again follows Priyanka playing a woman struggling with the recent death of her fiancé. In order to cope, she begins sending text messages to his old phone number. The phone number now belongs to someone else, a man played by Sam, who is also going through heartbreak, and the two form a connection based on their shared losses.

The new trailer reveals that Celine seemingly plays herself serving as a matchmaker between Sam and Priyanka's characters.

The first scene in which she appears sees the Outlander actor at a press conference Celine is hosting, and he asks her: "Do you really believe in all those things you sing?" to which the singer replies "You obviously know nothing about it."

The movie will be out on May 14th

After Sam's character questions her response, she adds that she means he knows nothing about love.

The film was originally titled It's All Coming Back To Me, as inspired by the French-Canadian's 1996 smash It's All Coming Back to Me Now, which had a resurgence on TikTok last year.

Celine announced at the end of last year that she won't return to the stage until at least 2024

Love Again is based on the 2016 German film SMS für Dich by Karoline Herfurth, which translates to Text For You.

Fans were elated to catch the trailer – the movie will premiere on Mother's Day – and took to Celine's Instagram account to express their excitement. One fan wrote: "Legendary," as others commented: "Will be there opening night," as well as: "This looks incredible!!! And this trailer alone is making me get all the feels."

