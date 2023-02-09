Priyanka Chopra is the epitome of chic in a classic black gown The mom of Malti Marie looked incredible

Fashion comes easy to Priyanka Chopra, and she definitely has the range of styles and endorsements to pull it off, with her latest being no exception.

The actress took to social media as part of new campaign photos for her partnership with Bulgari, showing off their range of bags.

While the products themselves definitely looked spectacular, as she displayed one smaller teal bag and one cream-colored clutch, it was her styling that really sold it.

She kept her look simple and glamorous to go with the brand's aesthetic, wearing a sleeveless black knit gown that showed off her incredible figure.

Her hair was styled into loose waves in a light brown and she paired her look with a few dainty bracelets and rings to let the dress and bags speak for themselves.

"Spoilt for choice," she captioned her photographs, and her fans definitely felt the same as they inundated her with compliments.

Priyanka effortlessly pulled off a black gown for a new Bulgari campaign

Several simply used fire emojis while one wrote: "Extremely pretty!!! Love her look!!!" and another added: "Wow you look so breathtaking," and even the Facebook official Instagram page left a comment that read: "Showing this to my hairdresser."

Classic silhouettes in solid shades are definitely a favorite of the star's, opting for a similar fit when attending the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

She was in attendance with fellow Jonas wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas to support their husbands, and her daughter Malti Marie Jonas was there as well.

The one-year-old made her first public appearance beside her famous mom, who wore a simple brown maxi-length dress.

The star opted for another stunning silhouette for her husband's big day

It was the first time many got to see Malti completely, given her parents' preference for keeping her identity private on social media, and she could be seen happily bobbing along in her mom's arms while her dad received his coveted star.

