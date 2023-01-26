Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest celebrate major success for Live with Kelly and Ryan The ABC hosts have become daytime TV staples

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are among the most well-known and popular hosts on daytime television, and they have the numbers to show for it.

As newly-released stats attest, Live with Kelly and Ryan continues to build on its rating success, ranking as the number one syndicated talk show in the country.

According to an official press release, the show ranked at the top for the 18th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures, those being Households, Total Viewers, and Women.

In fact, it becomes even more impressive when you take into account that among just the metric of Households, it has stayed at number one for 34 weeks straight.

The show is also the top daytime talk show for the 2022-23 season so far and the top syndicated talk show for the third year running among Households, and for the fourth year among Women.

Kelly recently returned to Live! after taking off a week of shows due to sickness, although her return wasn't a smooth one.

Live with Kelly and Ryan pulled in strong ratings to remain the number one syndicated talk show

On her first few days back on-air, she spoke in a gravely voice and sucked on throat lozenges.

At one point, she described how the show's producer Michael Gelman asked her to leave and get some rest.

She recounted: "You have to leave. You're a talk show host and you have no voice, and there's no point in you being here."

The hysterical dynamic between the hosts contributed to their ratings success

However, the star has since made a full recovery after some rest at home and a weekend spent visiting her son Joaquin in Michigan, and resumed her spot beside Ryan. During her absence, the show's resident DJ, Deja Vu, filled her seat.

