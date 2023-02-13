Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major role Michael is set to star in a TV drama

Kelly Ripa is incredibly proud of her children's achievements - and now she has even more bragging rights as her son Michael is set to star in an upcoming TV show!

Per the 25-year-old's IMDb page, Michael will star in a new drama series, titled Dissocia, and will be playing the role of Mr Derek Cross alongside Orange is the New Black actress Maria Dizzia.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa glows in workout gear as she makes candid confession

Loading the player...

The synopsis for the series reads: "A scientific breakthrough's life-altering side effects bitterly divide a once close-knit small-town community."

The show marks Michael's second TV role after appearing in Riverdale as teenage Hiram Lodge.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree for Michael, who is building a career in the entertainment industry, just like his famous parents Kelly and Mark Consuelos.

Kelly, who recently wowed in a tight wetsuit for a Super Bowl Sunday Instagram post, has previously spoken about the importance of her three children, Michael, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19, paving their own way in the working world.

MORE: Kelly Ripa hosts Live! with familiar co-host as Ryan Seacrest spends time in Hawai'i

Back in 2019, she shared a photo of Michael, who was at college at the time, writing in the caption: "When your son gives you a job..."

Michael is set to appear in an upcoming TV drama

One follower questioned whether Michael had dropped out of school, prompting Kelly to reply: "Michael goes to college and is a senior and works full time. He is in his first non-parent subsidized apt with roommates."

She went on to say that she's "used to getting a lot of slack" because people "love to fake outrage over something they didn't see."

"I didn't grow up privileged and neither did @instasuelos," she added. "We work and we expect our kids to as well. And the fact that a pack of fools want to [expletive] about that, I say let em."

Kelly and Mark with their three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Michael isn't the only one with exciting future plans: his sister Lola is set to graduate from New York University this year. The aspiring musician is likely to embark on a career in the music industry after college, following the release of her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.