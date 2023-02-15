Jennifer Lopez's children to welcome new baby in their life as Marc Anthony announces baby news What exciting news for J-Lo's twins Max and Emme!

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mom to twins Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

And it's an exciting time for the 14-year-old's, as they are set to become older siblings for the first time! Max and Emme will be welcoming a new baby into their family in the near future, as their famous dad, Marc Anthony, is expecting his seventh child.

Marc and his new wife, Nadia Ferreira, announced that they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day, in a heartfelt joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

They shared a shot of Nadia's baby bump, with her hand on Marc's hand as he placed it on her stomach.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!", they captioned the post, along with: "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

The news follows just two weeks after the couple's wedding, which was attended by A-listers including David and Victoria Beckham.

The baby is Nadia, 23's, first child, and a sibling for Marc's six children. The 54-year-old shared Max and Emme with J-Lo, as well as Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

Marc Anthony and his new wife Nadia Ferriera are expecting their first child together

Max and Emme have a large blended family, as along with their siblings from their father's side, they also have several stepsiblings as a result of J-Lo's marriage to Ben Affleck.

Ben shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Talking about her blended family in an interview with Vogue last year, the Selena star said: "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They're teens."

J-Lo and Marc Anthony share twins Max and Emme - now 14

She continued: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

The singer also fondly credited how strong her children are growing up to be, saying: "This generation is beautifully aware and involved and brave… I want my kids to stand up for themselves and the things they care about."

