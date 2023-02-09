How Live's hosting panel could alter in the coming weeks as a result of this other TV show The ABC show is still a ratings smash

Live with Kelly and Ryan could be in for a bit of change to its familiar format over the next few weeks while continuing to rake in strong ratings.

Fans have become familiar with the dynamic between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the show, but that could switch-up briefly as one of them steps away.

Kelly could be joined by new co-hosts over the coming weeks

While it continues on, in the coming weeks, another ABC longtime staple, American Idol, will be kicking off its 21st season, due to premiere on February 19.

Ryan will return to host the show like he has each season alongside judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

However, while most of the audition videos are pre-taped, the live shows will be taking place in Los Angeles, away from Live!'s home base of New York City.

As a result, the veteran TV host will be away for certain episodes of the show as he flies to LA to helm Idol, in which case Kelly will be joined by a replacement co-host or a pre-recorded episode is aired instead. Here's one instance of it happening below:

The ABC project continues raking in strong numbers, though, as a report released earlier in January revealed that it ranks as the number one syndicated talk show in the country.

According to an official press release, the show ranked at the top for the 18th week in a row across all key Nielsen measures, those being Households, Total Viewers, and Women.

In fact, it becomes even more impressive when you take into account that among just the metric of Households, it has stayed at number one for 34 weeks straight.

American Idol season 21 premieres on February 19

The show is also the top daytime talk show for the 2022-23 season so far and the top syndicated talk show for the third year running among Households, and for the fourth year among Women.

