Carrie Underwood reveals jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home The country singer lives in Tennessee with husband Mike Fisher and their sons

Carrie Underwood is fortunate enough to call a whopping 400-acre farm in Tennessee home and lives there with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isiah and Jacob.

Carrie has occasionally given fans a glimpse inside her property, like her jaw-dropping kitchen, but lately, she has been fond of showing off her garden, which she once referred to as her "happy place" – and on Monday she revealed an incredible new addition to her land, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Inside Carrie Underwood's sprawling new addition to her garden

Loading the player...

Taking to Instagram, the I Hate My Heart singer shared a glimpse inside her sprawling greenhouse which will house her many plants, and revealed she is busy transforming it with the help of Epic Gardening, who shared several videos of the process on their own account.

The structure has already been filled with "long beds and short beds" and will also have "a couple of L-shaped beds" to maximize the space.

TRENDING: Kelly Ripa's proud mom moment as son Michael lands major role

POPULAR: Who is the father of Rihanna's son? Her family life revealed

Carrie wasn't afraid to get stuck in and was spotted helping to fill the beds with soil as well as shoveling piles of dirt – we can't wait to see the finished result.

Carrie's garden is her 'happy place'

Last July, Carrie gave fans a close-up peek at her garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, berries, watermelons, and tomatoes.

Captioning the video, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

Carrie and her family live in Franklin after she and Mike spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

Carrie's greenhouse will be filled with plants

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.