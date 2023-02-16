FBI International: Why did Christiane Paul leave the show? Christiane bowed out of the series for good after just one year on the FBI spinoff show

FBI: International has get fans gripped through season two, and were thrilled to see the return of Europol agent Katrin Jaeger, played by Christiane Paul. Following season one, it was confirmed that Christiane wouldn't be returning as a season regular - with it unclear at the time if we would see her back with the Fly Team. So why did she leave the show, and who is replaced her?

Christiane has yet to speak out about her exit so it remains unclear as to why she has made the decision to step down as a series regular.

WATCH: Are you a fan of the FBI franchise?

Loading the player...

Given the fact that the door has been left open for her return in the future, it seems that she's leaving on good terms. It's safe to assume that the 48-year-old actress was just ready to move on from the series and explore other opportunities.

The star returned for one episode in season two

Fans were thrilled to see her return for the one-off episode, which the star posted about on Instagram. Sharing a snap of her character, she wrote: "Jaeger is back for one episode of FBI:INTERNATIONAL Feb 14th on @cbstv to reveal her past." Commenting the post, one person wrote: "Omg you look breathtaking in that fit," while another person added: "Loved seeing Jaeger back on FBI International. I wish she was back for good. I love her interaction with the team."

Christiane Paul's character Katrina Jaeger returned to the series as a guest spot

Meanwhile, Eva-Jane Willis stepped into Christiane's shoes as a new Europol agent named Megan "Smitty" Garretson, who is described as a "street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who is embedded with The Fly Team and liaises with each host country they inhabit".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.