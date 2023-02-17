Chicago Fire fans concerned Taylor Kinney's absence will lead to affair storyline Taylor Kinney has stepped away from the NBC series

Chicago Fire fans think they've worked out a future storyline that will occur once Lieutenant Kelly Severide has departed from season 11 – and it's sparked concerns. Following Taylor Kinney's sudden absence from the show, it has been reported that scripts have already been tailored to accommodate him, which has prompted major concerns for his character's fate.

Back in January, it was first revealed that the actor had taken a step back from the NBC drama to deal with an undisclosed personal matter.

Taking to Twitter after Wednesday night's episode aired, fans are now convinced that once Severide has been written out of the show, his wife Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) will begin an affair with her colleague, Sam Carver (portrayed by Jake Lockett). Theories of an affair storyline have been brewing for a while, especially as Carver's crush on Stella continues to crop up in season 11.

"Carver and Stella can't and should not ever become a thing. With Taylor on hiatus, they better not decide to ruin Stellaride or anything. I'll literally throw hands," wrote one.

Fans are concerned that Stella and Carver will have an affair following Severide's absence

"Wait! Aren't they writing Severide out soon for his leave of absence? Please don't tell me they're going to put Stella & Carver together. #ChicagoFire" added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Y'all better not be trying to make Stella and Carver a thing #ChicagoFire."

It was recently confirmed that Taylor Kinney had temporarily left the series to deal with personal issues

Chicago Fire's showrunner Andrea Newman was recently asked about Carver's love life during an interview with TV Line, and her response could confirm the theory.

"Carver will definitely have upcoming love interests, including one who is a very familiar face at 51," she teased. “This, of course, will cause all kinds of intrigue at the firehouse."

While there is potential for a romance between Carver and Stella, some fans have suggested that he'll end up dating another of his colleagues.

