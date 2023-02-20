Why is Endeavour ending after series nine? All we know about show's finale Shaun Evans and Roger Allam are back for new episodes soon

Endeavour fans are looking forward to the return of the ITV drama on Sunday 26 February, but its return is bittersweet as the new series marks the end of the beloved show.

Series nine, which will see Shaun Evans and Roger Allam reprise their roles as Endeavour Morse and DI Fred Thursday respectively, has been confirmed as the final series in its run after over ten years of being on TV. So why is the drama ending? And what do we know about the return of series nine? Keep reading to find out more and check out the video below to see a teaser of the final series.

WATCH: Endeavour is ending after nine seasons

Why is Endeavour ending?

In 2022, it was confirmed by executive producer Damian Timmer that Endeavour is coming to an end. The creator released a statement via Mammoth Screen on behalf of the show's creator, Russell Lewis, which read in part: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

Shaun Evans is back as Endeavour Morse in series nine

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show's fans both in the UK and abroad."

As outlined in the statement, Endeavour coming to its natural end is the reason behind the final season. Fans will know that the premise of the drama was a prequel in format, showing Endeavour Morse in his early detective days before the original Inspector Morse series began.

What is Endeavour series nine about?

Damian's statement also teased fans about what's in store for the new series: "Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

The show returns on Sunday evening on ITV

Since then, more information has come out about the final chapter. Speaking about his final turn in the titular role, Shaun dropped some hints to ITV: "I think Endeavour's aloneness and isolation is cemented in this series. He has felt that way throughout but there has always been a tantalising option dangled right in front of him. If he only could reach out and grab it.

"What we discover in these final three films is that, for one reason or another, he cannot reach out. And so his isolation and lonesomeness are completely cemented. And that’s where I wanted to leave it.

When is Endeavour series nine out?

The first film in Endeavour's ninth chapter airs on Sunday 26 February at 8 pm on ITV and ITVX.

