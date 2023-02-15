Shaun Evans' next major role after Endeavour finale revealed – and it sounds seriously good The actor will play Endeavour one last time for series nine

Shaun Evans will soon be back on our screens as Endeavour Morse for the ninth and final series of the ITV crime drama. But while fans will be sad to see the actor's turn as the iconic detective come to an end, he won't be off screens for long as his next major TV role has been revealed.

The Vigil actor is set to lead the cast of a brand new true-crime series alongside Line of Duty and Motherland actress, Anna Maxwell Martin. Check out the video below to see Shaun in his role as Endeavour before series nine arrives in the spring...

WATCH: Endeavour starring Shaun Evans and Roger Allam to end after series nine

Loading the player...

The series, which is currently in production under the working title, Delia Balmer, will explore the real-life story of Delia who survived a near-fatal relationship with murderer John Sweeney.

The four-part series will air on ITV1 and ITX respectively and sees Anna portray the titular character and Shaun play John Sweeney, who is currently serving a life sentence for murdering and decapitating his former girlfriends. John first committed his first crime over 30 years ago and has been described as one of the country's most horrific killers.

MORE: Endeavour boss devastates fans with touching photo after wrapping final season

MORE: 15 shows to watch while you wait for the final season of Endeavour

Shaun Evans will be back as Endeavour Morse soon

Delia's story has been told before in various true crime documentaries and in her book, Delia Balmer: My Story, Living With a Serial Killer.

The book details how at first John was "caring" but soon became violent and controlling, before then confessing to the previous murders he had committed, leading Delia to live in fear she would be his next target.

Anna Maxwell Martin will also star in the true crime series

Anna released a statement about taking on the role of Delia: "Telling an important story with the excellent team from World Productions, producer Ken Horn, director Julia Ford, and a brilliant cast is always an exciting proposition! As it is brought to life by Nick Stevens, hopefully we will do Delia due diligence."

Shaun also said: "I'm looking forward to joining forces to tell this story. A story that is quite rightly told through the victim's lens, Delia. We have an excellent script from Nick Stevens and I couldn't be more delighted to work with Anna."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.