Endeavour star reveals details on emotional ending of final ever series Filming for the final outing of the period drama is underway

Endeavour fans were gutted to hear that the upcoming ninth series of the period drama would be the last. Now, one star of the show has opened up about the details of what could be in store for the "emotional" final season.

MORE: Endeavour shares major news with fans after confirming final season

Chatting in a recent interview, Roger Allam, who plays Fred Thursday on the beloved ITV show, revealed that fans could be in store for a moving ending. Although Roger said viewers would be satisfied with the end, he hinted that some emotion is ahead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Endeavour will come to an end after nine series

"We're going to try and provide a satisfying and satisfactory emotional reason why John Thaw's Morse never mentions a man called Fred Thursday. I hope that's satisfying for fans," he told Radio Times.

"There have been times in the past over a series where they seem to have gone apart and then they've come back together again. But this, I guess, will have to be a satisfying explanation of why that finally happens."

MORE: Endeavour fans think they have spotted major clue about season nine - details

MORE: Endeavour season nine: everything we know about show's return so far

Roger hinted the final episode could be emotional

A release date for the final episodes is yet to be revealed, however, with filming underway this summer, it's likely that Endeavour won't return until the autumn of 2022, if not early 2023.

It was revealed back in May that the show that the Inspector Morse prequel series would be coming to an end in what was described as a mutual creative decision between producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, and stars Shaun and Roger.

The show will end after nine seasons

Speaking about the decision, executive producer Damien Timmer said on behalf of producers at Mammoth Screen: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV."

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show's fans both in the U.K. and abroad."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.