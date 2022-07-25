Endeavour star Roger Allam reveals sadness at show ending

Roger Allam has opened up about saying goodbye to Endeavour after nine series, admitting that he will be "very sad" when the show is over.

MORE: 15 shows to watch while you wait for the final season of Endeavour

Chatting about the show to Bradford Zone, he explained: "I’ve never done any job for as long as Endeavour. I only agreed to do it for two years but I’ve stayed longer because there have always been reasons to do it, year by year, and it has been great developing one character over a long period of time, it’s something I’ve never done before.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Endeavour to end after season nine

"Of course, I’ll be very sad to say goodbye to Endeavour and that family – I’ve worked with Shaun [Evans] so closely and Anton Lesser, who I’ve known for many years. But it’s right that it should end, it can’t go on forever, and it will hopefully free up time to do other things. There have been various things that I haven’t been able to do because of Endeavour, so hopefully those kinds of jobs will still be around."

Roger spoke about filming the final scene with Shaun

Speaking about the decision to end the show, executive producer Damien Timmer said on behalf of producers at Mammoth Screen: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV."

MORE: Endeavour fans think they have spotted major clue about season nine - details

MORE: Endeavour season nine: everything we know about show's return so far

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We'd like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show's fans both in the U.K. and abroad."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.