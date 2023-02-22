Virgin River's Martin Henderson is adorable in unearthed video of first ever role The actor scored his first on-screen credit in 1989

Martin Henderson has become a household name thanks to his role on the hit Netflix series, Virgin River, but long before he donned the flannel shirts and biker boots of Jack Sheridan, he was a budding teen actor hoping to land his first role. Marking his on-screen debut in 1989, Martin actually began his TV career at age 15, after landing the role of Zane in the New Zealand series, Strangers – and he's so adorable. Click the video below and see if you can spot the young star!

In the unearthed clip from the six-episode thriller show, the Hollywood star can be seen acting alongside his young co-stars, and it's already clear that he's a natural! Of course, the actor has a completely different look on the show – especially as he's rocking a shorter haircut, unlike Jack Sheridan's iconic shoulder-length locks.

Following his appearance on Strangers, Martin decided to turn down the opportunity to study at university and opted instead to pursue his passion for acting, which clearly worked out well for him. He continued to bag roles, going on to star in Betty's Bunch, Raider of the South Seas and even joined the main cast of Shortland Street from 1992 to 1995.

Following his debut role on Strangers, Martin then joined the cast of Shortland Street

It was in 1997 that he made the big decision to move to the United States in pursuit of a Hollywood film career, plus the opportunity to join a two-year program at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City. After starring in over 40 movies and TV shows, Martin has since reflected on his decade-spanning career, telling TV Fanatic that he takes it "day to day."

In 1997 he decided to move to the United States in pursuit of a Hollywood film career

"Yeah, I don't know. I just sort of take it day to day. I mean, I'm certainly grateful. It's a funny business," he explained. "You work on big-budget Hollywood films, and you're sure it's going to make a big splash. And they don't always.

Martin has been pleasantly surprised by the success of Virgin River

"And then Virgin River was a very small kind of idea, really. It's a little romance based on a Harlequin romance novel. And we knew that there would be an audience for that, given there was a pretty big readership for the books, but I don't think anyone expected it to be quite as popular as it's become."

