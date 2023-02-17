Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge drops big clue about show's future beyond season five The actress plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix series

Virgin River actress Alexandra Breckenridge has dropped a big clue about the Netflix drama's future beyond the upcoming fifth season. The star, who plays lead character Mel Monroe in the heartwarming series, could be seen discussing the release date of season five in a video when she revealed that she's hoping a sixth instalment will get the go-ahead.

"The fifth season that'll come out probably, I don't know, maybe July again? I'm not sure, nobody's really updated me," Alexandra told fans in the video, which was posted to Cameo but re-tweeted by fans on Twitter.

WATCH: Virgin River's Martin Henderson shares cheeky BTS clip with Alexandra Breckenridge

The 40-year-old added: "And fingers crossed for season six!" Bosses on the Netflix drama have not yet officially confirmed if Virgin River will return in the future after the release of season five, but the star's hopes for it to happen is certainly a good sign that it's on the cards.

Meanwhile, fans will have to keep focused on season five which is due for release in July. Not only did Alexandra seemingly confirm its release date, her co-star Martin Henderson, who plays Mel's fiance Jack Sheridan, recently shared a video stating that viewers can expect new episodes in July.

Season five of Virgin River will arrive on Netflix in July

"Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months," he stated in the video shared on Twitter adding: "Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river."

The fifth season of Virgin River will pick up where season four left off and fans will undoubtedly have plenty of questions that need answering when the show returns.

Mel and Jack got engaged in season four

It's likely that the new episodes will focus on Jack and Mel and their wedding plans after getting engaged in season four. Not only that, it'll see the couple get ready to welcome their new arrival after receiving confirmation that Jack is the father of Mel's baby, despite previous doubt.

