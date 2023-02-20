Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge to star in new project away from show The actress plays Mel Monroe in the Netflix series

Alexandra Breckenridge is known and loved for her portrayal of Mel Monroe in the hit Netflix drama Virgin River - but did you know the actress is set to star in a new project away from the show?

According to her IMDb page, the 40-year-old has an upcoming project, which is currently in production.

Titled 'In Limbo', the thriller follows a man who loses his wife to suicide and must help her escape the purgatory to which she's been condemned.

Alexandra stars opposite Martin Henderson in Virgin River

While there is very little information about the project, we do know that Alexandra is set to play the role of Amy, alongside Danny Masterson as Steve Cross and Stark Sands as Chris Russel.

While fans wait for the thriller to arrive on our screens, they can look forward to the upcoming season of Virgin River.

Alexandra's co-star Martin Henderson recently shared a huge update on the new episodes, revealing that post-production has begun.

Taking to his Instagram page, Martin - who was recently forced to reschedule a live autograph signing due to the weather emergency in New Zealand - shared a selfie from a recording studio, where he was adding voiceovers to episodes.

He penned in the caption: "Back in the studio doing some post-production work for season five of #virginriver. Excited for you all to see this. And a big thank you for all the kind messages about the cyclone."

Filming for the upcoming season wrapped back in November, and is set to land on the streaming platform in July, according to Martin.

Addressing followers directly in a recent video shared on Cameo, he said: "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months.

Season five is set to be released in July

"Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river," he added.

The new season will pick up from where series four left off, and is due to deal with an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way", according to Hope McCrea actress Annette O'Toole.

