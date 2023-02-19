Virgin River star Martin Henderson shares major update on season five The new episodes are expected to arrive in July

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has shared a huge update on season five of the Netflix drama - and fans are so excited!

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, the actor revealed that post-production has begun on the upcoming series.

The star shared a selfie from a recording studio, which showed Martin sporting headphones while in the middle of adding voiceovers to the new episodes.

He penned in the caption: "Back in the studio doing some post-production work for season five of #virginriver. Excited for you all to see this. And a big thank you for all the kind messages about the cyclone."

Martin - who was recently forced to reschedule a live autograph signing due to the weather emergency in New Zealand - was inundated with messages from excited fans.

One person wrote in the comments section: "Can't wait to see what the characters get up to in S5," while another added: "Looking forward to watching this series that makes the hearts shiver!"

Martin Henderson revealed post-production has begun on the series

Referring to his co-star Alexandra Breckenridge, a third commented: "Can't wait to see you two stars back together."

Season five of the popular drama wrapped back in November and is set to be released in July, according to Martin.

Addressing followers directly in a video shared on Cameo, he said: "Virgin River season five coming out, I think, probably in July. So not long now, a few months.

"Another instalment of hot, steamy gossip and intrigue on the river," he added.

Martin and Alexandra play Jack and Mel in the series

Not only did Martin seemingly confirm the upcoming season's release date, but Alexandra also said a July release was likely.

"The fifth season that'll come out probably, I don't know, maybe July again? I'm not sure, nobody's really updated me!" she said.

The new series will pick up from where season four left off and is likely to focus on Jack and Mel's upcoming wedding plans following their engagement. The series will also deal with an "important" and "timely" issue that brings the community together in "a big way", according to Hope McCrea actress Annette O'Toole.

