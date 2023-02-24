Station 19 fans struggle to watch heartbreaking Maya and Carina moment - details How sad was this moment between Maya and Carina?

Station 19 returned for the season six winter premiere and saw the relationship between Maya and Carina hit rock bottom as Carina threatens to have Maya committed to the hospital over her increasingly dangerous behavior - leading to an emotional exchange between the pair.

Despite fans being delighted that the show is back for more episodes since the midseason finale back in November, they took to Twitter to share their reactions to the heartbreaking moment, with one saying they were "crying on the floor", while another admitted that they couldn’t watch the sad scene. Check it out here…

One person tweeted: "This is Maya’s rock bottom. The last thing in her arsenal was the bluff of 'we’re done' she was throwing anything she could at the wall because she’s terrified and desperate." Another person added: "Okay this Maya and Carina storyline is killing me, but this acting from Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato, oh boy. they are just consistently two of the best actors in this grey's anatomy universe #station19."

What did you think of the episode?

Another person added: "I will never recover from this. Both of them are so scared, my heart can’t handle this."

So will the pair ever make up? It’s not looking good just yet, as the preview for next week’s episode reveals Maya telling the fire department psychologist Diane that Carina doesn’t live with her. Could this truly be the end of our favourite couple? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

