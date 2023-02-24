5 Castle stars who have sadly passed away - and how show paid tribute The show welcomed dozens of guest stars over the years

Castle was a hit show starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic, which was on our screens between 2009 to 2016. Over the years, the series welcomed a huge amount of stars in guest roles, and some of which are very sadly no longer with us. In memoriam, here are the actors from the hit show who we have lost…

Annie Wersching

Annie very sadly passed away back in January 2022 after a cancer diagnosis. She was 45. The star played Kelly Nieman in the show, and also starred alongside Nathan Fillion in The Rookie, and the show paid tribute to her by dedicating an episode to her.

She left behind a husband of 14 years, Stephen Full, and their three sons, Freddie, Ozzie and Archie. In a statement, Stephen wrote: "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance."

He said: "She taught us not to wait for the adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

The Rookie paid tribute to Annie

Chadwick Boseman

Back in 2011, Black Panther star Chadwick played Chuck Russell in Castle, before going on to have an incredible film and television career before tragically passing away aged 43 following a cancer diagnosis. He passed away in August 2020, four years after his diagnosis.

Stephen J Cannell

Author Stephen was a guest star on the hit show as a writer friend of Castle, who played poker with him. He passed away aged 69 from complications of melanoma. The show paid a beautiful tribute to him by sharing his classic sign-off at the end of an episode.

Chad Everett

Chad was perhaps best known as Dr Joe Gannon Chad in the show Medical Center, and appeared in Castle back in 2012 as Jerry Maddox. It was his final role as he passed away in the same year from lung cancer. He was 75.

Nathaniel Marston

Nathaniel played Grant Vyro in season three of the hit show. He died aged 40 back in 2015 after being involved in a car accident in his pickup up which left him severely injured. He passed away days after the accident following complications from surgery.

