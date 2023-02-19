The Rookie star Nathan Fillion inundated with fan messages after falling ill The actor plays John Nolan in the ABC drama

The Rookie star Nathan Fillion has been inundated with well wishes from fans after making a sad announcement on his Instagram page on Friday.

The actor, who was supposed to attend the Fan Expo Portland convention this weekend, revealed that he would be unable to attend the event due to ill health. See what he said in the video below.

WATCH: Nathan Fillion makes disappointing announcement

Alongside the video, he wrote in the caption: "Ladies and gentlemen of the greater Oregon area. Although I was very much looking forward to seeing you all this weekend, I have fallen ill and will not be able to attend the Convention in Portland.

"I am crestfallen. I am heartbroken. I am also full of snot and have a fever. Next time!"

In the video message filmed from his home, Nathan addressed his followers. "Your saying, 'Nathan, your usually dulcet tones sound a little more baritone and nasally than usual,' he said.

"Yes, that's true. What is also true is that I have come down with a cold and I will not be attending this weekend's Portland Comi Con."

Nathan revealed that he wouldn't be attending a fan convention on Friday

Referring to his illness, he went on to say: "Trust me, you don't want any of this," before inhaling through his nose with a strained sniff.

The fan convention takes place from Friday 17 February to Sunday 19 February, with thousands of fans flocking to the Oregon Convention Center, where various attractions and celebrities await.

Fans were quick to express their well wishes, with one person writing: "Feel better! Good of you to stay home if you have a fever. Thoughtful not to spread germs," while another added: "Even when he falls ill, he still makes my day with a laugh. Feel better soon!"

Nathan plays John Nolan in The Rookie

A third follower commented: "Nathan, only you could look that good while sick! Feel better soon!"

While fans won't be able to see Nathan in person, they can catch him on screen in his hit police drama, The Rookie, which is currently airing on ABC on Tuesdays.

The show is currently in its fifth season, and while there's no official news regarding a sixth, the drama is showing no signs of slowing down.

