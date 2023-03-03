Call the Midwife viewers fear another fan-favourite exit after Leonie Elliott quits show The actress is waving goodbye to Lucille Anderson

Call the Midwife fans are concerned that another favourite character from the show could be set to depart Poplar. The BBC drama aired the series finale last week and many took to social media after watching to share their reactions, and it seems plenty are worried that Nancy Corrigan, played by Megan Cusack, could be making an exit in the future.

After the character was offered a job at another hospital in the countryside, her future at Nonnatus House was immediately thrown into question. One person tweeted: "Please don't say Nancy is leaving. Her naivety is so refreshing. I’ve grown to really like her and Collette. #CallTheMidwife."

Fans are worried Nancy Corrigan could leave Poplar

Another agreed, writing: "#CallTheMidwife please keep Nancy @MeganJessCusack as I love her character so much! Also, the relationship she has with her daughter Colette is just beautiful."

A third said: "NOOOOO NOT NANCY!! SHE CAN'T LEAVE. NOT ANOTHER ONE LEAVING! #CallTheMidwife," while a fourth added: "Surely we can't be losing Nancy as well #CallTheMidwife."

While her exit has not been confirmed by writers, the concerns for Nancy's future come soon after it was announced that Leonie Elliott, who plays Nurse Lucille Anderson, has decided to leave Call the Midwife. Watch the video below to see one of Lucille's final moments on the show…

The actress confirmed the news in a statement on Twitter as she explained she was waving goodbye to the show to explore other projects. "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new," she said.

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

Leonie Elliott has left the show to explore "pastures new"

Leonie continued: "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris, and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next! Xxx."

