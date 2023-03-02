Call the Midwife star Leonie Elliott addresses Cyril actor Zephryn Taitte's future on show The actress recently announced her departure from the series

Call the Midwife star Leonie Elliott has addressed her on-screen husband Zephyrn Taitte's future on the BBC drama following her departure from the show.

Zephyrn plays Cyril Robinson, who Lucille left behind in Poplar when she decided to return home to Jamaica after suffering a nervous breakdown. Towards the end of the series, Cyril bought a plane ticket to join his wife but was distraught to learn that Lucille had started a new job on the Caribbean island and had decided to stay.

In a new interview, the 34-year-old said that Cyril should stay in Poplar following Lucille's departure. "I think there should always be a place for Cyril, Zephyrn Taitte is a wonderful actor," Leonie told RadioTimes.com.

Leonie says Zephyrn Taitte's Cyril should stay in Poplar

Following the emotional series 12 finale, Leonie confirmed her exit after six years on the show. In a statement released on her social media pages on Tuesday, she began: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

MORE: 9 stars who left Call the Midwife and why

MORE: Call the Midwife stars' love lives: Helen George's 'awful' divorce, Jessica Raine's whirlwind wedding & more

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

Cyril bought a plane ticket to Jamaica in series 12

Leonie continued: "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber-talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris, and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next! Xxx."

Lucille's sad departure from Poplar was partly prompted by her devastating miscarriage. Watch the emotional moment the nurse decides to leave London in the video below.

WATCH: Lucille leaves Poplar in emotional Call the Midwife scene

Loading the player...

Fans were quick to share their sadness in the comments section of Leonie's Instagram post, with one person writing: "What will poor Cyril do without you? Sending so much love your way, you will be missed. Good luck with your next venture."

A second added: "So sad to read this. Was really hoping Lucille would be back for Christmas and reunite with Cyril! Hoped for a happily ever after for them! You have been wonderful and will be really missed!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.