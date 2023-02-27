Call the Midwife fans left devastated by shock moment in 'emotional rollercoaster' finale Series 12 of the BBC drama came to an end on Sunday

Call the Midwife fans were left devastated by the final episode of series 12 which aired on Sunday evening on BBC One.

The final episode of the series came highly anticipated for viewers after it was delayed by a week due to the BAFTAs earlier this month and it seems the plot was worth the wait. Spoilers ahead for Call the Midwife series 12 finale!

Taking to social media, one shock moment which involved the death of a beloved character left many at home "devastated". The scene in question saw expectant mum Lizzie Yu (Rebecca Hyde) sadly die after being involved in a car accident. Dr Patrick Turner rushed to her aid but Lizzie passed after sustaining a head injury, leaving her partner heartbroken.

However, the midwifery drama also saw happier moments as the series drew to a close. Helen George's Trixie Franklin finally wed her beloved Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix, and the show ended on a high note.

Trixie and Matthew finally tied the knot in the finale

But the light and shade in the show proved to be an "emotional rollercoaster" viewing experience for fans. Many took to social media to share their thoughts.

One person wrote: "Well I am rung out emotionally exhausted. It was as usual brilliant thank you and so happy there's more to come." A second added: "Well that was a bit of a rollercoaster. Several births, a death, a wedding (finally), a hotel fire and a tiara trauma. But at least managed a fish and chip supper at the end."

Call the Midwife has been recommissioned for two more series

A third agreed, adding: "Lizzie dying was so unexpected and sad, then seeing Trixie and Matthew get married was just beautiful! #callthemidwife always playing with my emotions... roll on the Christmas special then season 13."

A fourth said: "Superb series! That was also an emotional roller coaster of episode."

Meanwhile fans can be assured in the knowledge that even though Call the Midwife has ended, it will return. The BBC drama confirmed it would return with a Christmas special in December before series 13 commences in January 2024.

