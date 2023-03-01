Call the Midwife fans devastated as favourite character confirms exit in touching statement Series 12 of the BBC drama wrapped last month

Call the Midwife fans were left devastated upon hearing the news that Leonie Elliott will not be returning to the BBC midwifery drama. The actress, who plays Nurse Lucille Anderson on the show, confirmed the news on her Twitter with a heartbreaking statement.

The star began: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

Leonie Elliott has confirmed she's leaving Call the Midwife

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

Leonie continued: "I would like to say a MASSIVE thank you to the brilliant cast and our uber talented creative team: Heidi Thomas, Pippa Harris, and Annie Tricklebank. Thank you again for all your support, it is hugely appreciated. Super excited for what's coming next! Xxx."

The star had an emotional exit from the show when her character decided to leave Poplar for the Caribbean after her devastating miscarriage. Check out the video below to see Lucille's sad final moments on Call the Midwife...

She also left her role as a nurse to travel to see her extended family in Jamaica, leaving her husband Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) concerned that she would not come back after hearing the news she had begun working on a maternity ward in the Caribbean.

Needless to say, fans were quick to reply to the statement and share their sadness about the news. One person wrote: "I'm so sad to hear you're leaving CTM it came as a bit of a shock. Thanks for creating such a beautiful character in Lucille, she and Cyril were the best of the best and such believable people. I'm sad there's no happy ever after for them on screen but I hope Cyril stays."

Lucille Anderson and Cyrill Robinson were favourites among fans

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Gutted. Loved Lucille, was so sad when Cyril came back alone. Thank you for representing on #CallTheMidwife Good luck with whatever comes next, hope you'll be back on our screens soon."

Meanwhile a third said: "I am so gutted we won't be seeing you as Lucille anymore! I had a bad feeling when we heard she'd taken a job back home with her family. Her character was an absolute joy. Can't wait to see what you get up to next!!"

