Call the Midwife issues huge announcement following series 12 finale Fans are over the moon!

Call the Midwife has shared an exciting announcement following the emotional series 12 finale - and fans are over the moon!

Taking to its official Instagram account, the show revealed that it will return with a Christmas special at the end of this year, as well as in 2024.

Sharing a picture of Helen George, Linda Bassett and Megan Cusack in character, the show's team wrote in the caption: "Thank you for watching Series 12. Call the Midwife will be back with a brand new Christmas Special at the end of this year, and Series 13 in 2024!

The show will air Christmas specials in 2023 and 2024

"See you soon!! Xxx," adding the hashtags: "#callthemidwife #bbc #bbcone #bbciplayer @bbcone @bbc @bbciplayer."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section, with one person writing: "Beautiful! Can't wait for Christmas! I'm so pleased Trixie @helenrgeorge is staying in it and got her happy ending," while another added: "Can't wait for the Christmas special and the next series."

Other viewers couldn't help but share their reactions to the series 12 finale, which was full of emotional moments, including [spoiler alert!] the tragic death of expectant mum Lizzie Yu (Rebecca Hyde) following a car accident, as well as Trixie and Matthew's beautiful wedding.

WATCH: Olly Rix opens up about heartstopping moment in Call The Midwife finale

Loading the player...

One person wrote: "Wow! What an emotional finale. Joy. Sadness. Worries for what the Christmas Special might bring. Heidi Thomas you wrote an amazing end to Season 12. Thank you," while another added: "That was fabulous. Amusing and so sad but a happy wedding day. What on earth is going to take the place of CtM on a Sunday evening now."

The good news comes amid reports that Leonie Elliott, who plays nurse Lucille, has left the drama.

According to Metro, the 34-year-old actress will not be returning to the show, having made her final appearance in episode two when her character left for Jamaica.

Fans were left feeling emotional following the series 12 finale

Leonie penned an emotional message to Twitter following her character's departure from Poplar, writing: "This season was incredibly difficult to film.

"Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life. I care about her."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.