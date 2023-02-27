Helen George inundated with support after emotional Call the Midwife ending The actress has been playing the glamorous Trixie Franklin for over ten years

Helen George has taken to social media as her beloved Call the Midwife character found her happily ever after in the series 12 finale.

The actress, who has been playing glamorous nurse Trixie Franklin since the drama's conception, delighted viewers when the fan-favourite finally married her beloved Matthew Aylward, played by Olly Rix.

WATCH: Helen George talks about the Call the Midwife wedding

Loading the player...

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the wedding, Helen simply wrote: "My cup runneth over. What an amazing 12 years and counting [heart emoji]."

Fans rushed to post comments, with many admitting they were overcome with emotion. "Never been so happy for a fictional character in my life. I cried the whole episode," wrote one, while another said: "I have literally sobbed throughout the episode. I loved the scene where you had the moment saying goodbye to your bedroom at nonnatus house. So moving."

A third post read: "12 years of sheer joy, watching Midwife, marvelling in your brilliant portrayal of Trixie through all her ups and downs, loving her, cheering her on!! THANK YOU Helen!!"

READ MORE: Call the Midwife stars' love lives

DON'T MISS: Helen George's future on Call the Midwife beyond the next series is not known

Helen shared these lovely behind-the-scenes snaps from the wedding

A fourth person commented: "It was such a beautiful and emotional episode…so glad Trixie has finally found her deserved happiness [heart emoji] can't wait for the Xmas special and series 13, long may it continue."

During a recent interview with Radio Times, Helen spoke about filming the special episode. "We did go over our schedule by about an hour and a half. But it was also a beautiful day," she shared. "There was a real sense of occasion. And it was lovely that all the cast got to be together."

The actress has been playing the glamorous Trixie Franklin for over ten years

Asked if she could relate to Trixie planning her big day so meticulously, Helen added: "I think it's natural for any woman to want to get it completely right – it's an important day in anyone's life."

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.