Endeavour viewers saying same thing after 'tense' penultimate episode Fans are worried about how the show will end

Endeavour aired its penultimate episode on Sunday night, which left viewers convinced that series nine will end on a tragic note.

The latest instalment saw Inspector Morse (Shaun Evans) and DI Thursday (Roger Allam) return to Blenheim Vale after the discovery of a dead body. The detective duo had investigated the former boys' home back in season two when they uncovered historic abuse. [Minor spoiler warning for episode two]

Morse decided to delve a little deeper, ordering a wider search for more bodies. While his instinct was correct with the discovery of another body, the investigation put the detectives and their loved ones in danger.

Fans are worried about how the series will end

After Morse was pulled over in his car on his way to meet Joan Thursday, he realised he was being threatened and advised his superior to take Joan's fiancé Jim Strange off the case.

Later on, Thursday received a threatening call telling him to abandon the investigation into Blenheim Vale. "You won't come out of it," said the caller, leaving viewers seriously worried for his safety, as well as for his daughter, Joan.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Noooo. Worried about Thursday and Joan now," while another added: "I'm worried for Joan!"

A third person tweeted: "Well, we know Morse and Strange survive. But, what about Thursday, Bright, Sam and Joan?" while another added: "#Endeavour I hope that doesn't mean they're going to kill Joan off - I really don't!"

Viewers expressed their concern for Joan Thursday

Another viewer shared their concerns for a tragic ending, writing: "So worried going to be a tragic ending. Hope not."

While fans will have to wait until Sunday night's finale to find out how the series concludes, Roger Allam recently revealed what it was like filming his last scenes with co-star Shaun.

"Those final two scenes between Thursday and Endeavour were wonderful to act with Shaun," he said. "And terribly emotional as well. Because we have been having exchanges in pubs and outside of the car for all of these years.

"To realise that these were the last ones had a big impact on us as well and helped in the playing of it. Because it’s literally true that this is the parting of the ways for both the characters and the actors. Let’s say it helped access the emotions of the scene."

