This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals work-life struggle in candid on-air admission

This Morning star Holly Willoughby made a candid comment about struggling to juggle her work-life balance during Wednesday's show.

In a special segment celebrating Internation Women's Day, the 42-year-old welcomed some of her female colleagues who work on the programme onto the sofa.

Opening the show, Holly began: "This is a lovely way to start the show. To celebrate International Women's Day, we wanted to start with the incredible ladies that help put this show together.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals 'struggle feels very real' in candid on-air admission

Loading the player...

"From our hard-working runners and producers to our wonderful crew and incredible line-up of This Morning experts. We are incredibly proud to work with these amazing women, you are all brilliant."

She then opened up about her busy life and struggling to juggle her work commitments with her home life. "Within your workplace, you are obviously all brilliant," Holly said to her co-workers, "But we all know that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and actually our lives are very full and very busy, and the juggle and struggle feels very real sometimes."

Holly made a candid comment about her work-life balance

MORE: Holly Willoughby makes comments on 'fourth child'

POPULAR: Holly Willoughby gets fans talking as she poses in bathtub

She continued: "Sometimes we feel like we're on top of the world, sometimes we feel like we're just keeping our head above the water, sometimes we feel like we're actually going under - but all of you women here, and a lot of the women I know who will be watching this, I just want to say that you are brilliant, because you keep pushing things forward, and that means so much and that is a real inspiration."

Holly, who shares three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight, with her husband Dan Baldwin, has often opened up about her parenting struggles.

This Morning celebrated International Women's Day on Wednesday

In a previous interview with Red Magazine, the ITV star revealed she found it a "challenge" to balance her career and being a mum. "Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum," she said, explaining she has experienced 'mum guilt' as a result.

"That's the biggest challenge. I've been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don't want to mess them up," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.