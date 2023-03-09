Our Yorkshire Farm: Who are Amanda Owen's 9 children? The TV star shares her brood with her ex Clive

Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen is a busy mother-of-nine! The TV star shares her expansive brood with her ex, Clive. The former couple announced their split at the end of 2022 after 22 years of marriage.

At the time, she penned: "This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

Amanda's farm is located in the Yorkshire Dales

As the duo continue to co-parent their nine children, the team at HELLO! is taking a closer look at their lovely brood.

In descending order of age, they are, Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmy, to the youngest, Nancy. Keep scrolling to put a face to the name…

Raven

Amanda's eldest daughter Raven is her mum's double! The 21-year-old has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years owing to her studies. The student has spent the past three years studying Biology at York St John University. After graduating with First Class Honours last summer, Raven returned to her parent's sprawling farm to lend a hand with lambing season.

Reuben

Reuben, 19, is a regular on Amanda's Instagram page. Teaming up with his father, Clive, Reuben embarked on his very own TV adventure back in 2022 with the launch of his own spin-off show Beyond The Yorkshire Farm: Reuben & Clive.

Aged 16, Reuben left the family home to pursue an apprenticeship in mechanics. He subsequently set up his own digging business, R.Owen Contracting, with his father, which according to Companies House is registered at his family home of Ravenseat.

Miles

Amanda's 16-year-old son Miles adores helping out at the farm. The youngster is an aspiring farmer himself and even has his very own flock of sheep. Amanda has previously described her son as "shy," preferring to stay off camera.

Edith

Much like Miles, Edith tends to avoid the limelight. Last year, the 14-year-old stunned fans in a gorgeous family snap alongside her siblings. Edith looked every inch her mum's carbon copy as she posed for the snap. "Edith is your double in that photo," wrote one Instagram follower, whilst a second gushed: "Beautiful girls all. Hasn't Edith shot up since she was last seen on TV? She is becoming a model teenager."

Violet

Violet, 12, has grown in confidence since the show's launch and has established herself as a fan favourite. The mini-TV star isn't one to shy away from a new challenge and notably delighted viewers when she stopped Ciara the cow from stealing socks!

Sidney

Much like Reuben, Sidney is an aspiring farmer. The 11-year-old youngster is training his very own sheepdog and looks after a whole flock of sheep. Beyond this, Sidney has a penchant for collecting unusual finds on the farm, including fossils, pebbles and clay artefacts.

Annas

Annas is close to her younger siblings, Clementine (Clemmy) and Nancy. Amanda shares regular updates of daughter Annas, eight, on her Instagram page, highlighting her important role on the farm. Back in 2021, Amanda and Annas had a minor run-in when the youngster was criticised for "cutting corners" on the farm.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess snapped at her daughter as she went to check on the new lambs. Handing over responsibility, Amanda could be heard saying: "They've got all kinds of obstacles that are going to come in their way. See how long it takes them.

"Annas, you've got to go to the top!" she shouted. "The top! Cutting corners already."

Clemmy

Little Clemmy, seven, charmed viewers when she made her TV debut. The youngster is a firm favourite on the show thanks to her cheeky antics and go-getter attitude. She regularly helps her mum out on the farm with the day-to-day duties and is an avid bird watcher, having previously dealt with a baby snag.

And in 2021, viewers were delighted to witness Clemmy's major life milestone – starting school!

Nancy

Viewers can always count on youngest Nancy to deliver some of the show's most adorable moments. The six-year-old youngster was actually a surprise pregnancy, with Amanda not realising until six months down the line.

Writing in her book, Tales From the Farm, the Yorkshire Shepherdess said she had no idea she was pregnant when the doctor told her she was 23 weeks along.

"I explained that it was actually all a bit of a surprise to was as there had been none of the usual symptoms and that, up until very recently, I had assumed that it was middle-aged spread," she said.

