Amanda Owen beams in rare selfie with daughter Annas - fans react

Amanda Owen is a devoted mother-of-nine, and on Saturday, the star delighted fans with an incredibly rare selfie featuring her daughter, Annas.

In the touching snapshot – which was shared to Instagram – self-proclaimed Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda beamed alongside her daughter from inside a vehicle.

Elsewhere, Amanda, 48, shared a carousel of farm photos starring her flock of sheep, and youngest daughter, Nancy.

Alongside the pictures, Amanda included the caption: "Everyone has been afflicted with coughs, colds & the shivers this week."

The mother-daughter duo were all smiles

She continued: "Wrap up well & getting out & about around the farm is the cure-all."

Fans and friends raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Lovely photo of Annas and yourself," whilst a second penned: "Beautiful picture."

Reacting to Amanda's health update, a third remarked: "I hope you and all your loved ones are feeling better!" and a fourth added: "Plenty of fresh air always works for me if I have a cold to clear the head. Hope you all feel better soon."

Amanda lives on a sprawling farm

Amanda shares her nine children with her ex, Clive. The former couple split in June 2022 after 21 years of marriage. Speaking to MailOnline, the TV star explained: "I'm just getting on with my life as an independent woman, looking after the kids and my sheep."

She went on to say: "There was nobody involved in the breakup with Clive and I don't understand why this is being suggested.

"I'm not a wallflower and I'm not over-sensitive, but a lot of things said about me are being taken out of context. I'm living a fantastic life doing what I really love."

The TV star is a busy mum-of-nine

Despite calling it quits, the duo are continuing to co-parent their nine children. Aside from Annas, Amanda and Clive also share Raven, Reuben, Edith, Violet, Miles, Clemmy, Sidney and Nancy.

"We are co-parenting and the whole family is very happy," Amanda continued, explaining: "I was just with Clive this morning… There's absolutely no problem between us.

"It's been a very amicable split and we continue to work together. Everybody in the family is happy with the way things have turned out."

