Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's son Reuben looks unimpressed in candid snaps

Amanda Owen has shared candid snaps of her son Reuben looking less than thrilled while helping her in chilly conditions at the farm. Sharing snaps while taking care of the sheep, Amanda posted one where she is kissing a very unimpressed Reuben’s cheek, alongside several others showing their day on the farm.

She jokily captioned the post: "Just one of the happy helpers," alongside a kiss emoji and a line of sheep emoji.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Reuben’s face is a picture," while another person added: "That what parents are for, embarrass the kids."

Amanda’s son Reuben is one of her nine children who she shares with her ex-husband, Clive. Recently opening up about their split, she told Radio Times: "Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we wouldn’t have separated. It’s a fact, isn’t it? But, you know what, that’s not unique, it’s just how things are, pressures, all the rest of it. But we have nine kids, with associated friends, girlfriends, and we just have to get on with it."

Reuben didn't look best pleased!

Speaking about co-parenting with Clive, she added: "Call it that if you want, but it’s just a buzzword, really. It just means we take it in turns to shout at the kids," she said, before saying she doesn't regret having a big family."

The pair confirmed their split in June 2021, with the Amanda writing on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

