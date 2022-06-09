Amanda Owen and husband Clive split after being married for over 20 years Amanda and Clive married back in 2000

Amanda Owen stunned her fans on Thursday when the popular shepherdess shared the sad news that she and husband Clive had decided to separate.

The pair had previously encountered a rocky patch in their marriage last November, as Amanda was promoting her latest book, but they eventually reconciled before their split. Sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, the Our Yorkshire Farm star wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

Fans took the comments of her latest post, which showed two of her daughters feeding some chickens, while two cows grazed behind them.

Amanda shared this sad statement

One said: "I am so sorry to hear the news about you and Clive. Wishing you both well for the future. Thank you for all the TV viewing joy that you have both given us over the years. Xx."

A second added: "This was such sad news to hear. Peace to you both. I'm sure you will work through this," while a third posted: "I am very sorry for the unpleasant news of your separation... I wish all the best in the future for you and the children!!!"

Amanda and Clive, who have an 18-year age gap, are parents to nine children, and all of them make regular appearances on Our Yorkshire Farm.

Amanda and Clive are parents to nine children

The news came as Amanda revealed a new solo project away from the farm as is heading to Henham Park for this year's Latitude Festival, where she'll be participating as a guest chef at a brand new restaurant on site.

The 47-year-old will be joined by Gary Lineker and Judi Love for the event, which will see the stars present a mouth-watering menu in their own style to be served in the restaurant.

Speaking about the new project, Amanda said: "I am excited to have been asked to design one of the first ever Guest Chef menus at Latitude Festival this year.

"When I'm cooking for the family at home I like to make the most of the wonderful seasonal ingredients that are readily available in the shops and won't break the bank."

