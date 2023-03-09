Gogglebox star Jenny Newby makes rare comment about daughter you never see on show Jenny appears on the show with best friend, Lee

Gogglebox star Jenny Newby and her best friend, Lee Riley, have been favourites among fans ever since they joined the show in 2014.

The pair are adored for their straight-talking commentary during their weekly TV watch, but they've also become known for their hilarious antics and one-liners. Check out the video below to see the brilliant story Jenny told in last week's episode...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee leave viewers in hysterics with hilarious

But did you know that Jenny was nearly joined by her daughter instead of her close pal? In a recent interview with The Guardian to celebrate ten years of the show, the star revealed: "I asked my daughter to do it with me, but on the day she couldn't. So I rang Lee up – I knew it was his day off."

Jenny and Lee are favourites on the show

Jenny then revealed the sweet way her daughter reacted to seeing her mum on TV: "My daughter is a police officer. They were like: 'Are you watching Gogglebox?' and she went: 'No!' They went: 'C'mon, get on it, there's a couple from Hull!' She said: 'I don't have to get on it. It's my bloody mother!'"

Jenny and Lee are not only back for the new series, but they're also set to make an appearance on an upcoming special episode of Gogglebox to celebrate the tenth anniversary.

Gogglebox is celebrating its tenth anniversary

The pair, along with other current stars, will star in the episode which will look back at the Channel 4 programme's huge success over the past decade.

The special will also reportedly give fans the opportunity to be reunited with some old favourites in the form of Steph and Dom Parker and Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin. It's not yet known if the stars who previously walked away from the show will be back to review current television or whether it'll be archive footage reshown, but we can't wait to find out.

Gogglebox 10 Year Anniversary Special will air on Channel 4 on 11 March at 9 pm.

