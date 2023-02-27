Gogglebox star reassures worried fans after missing show's return

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has reassured fans after he and his husband Daniel didn’t appear on the hit show for the new season - and when they will be back!

Posting a snap of himself and Daniel, who looked sun-kissed, to Instagram, Stephen revealed his husband had been away on holiday to Dubai, so they weren’t able to film the show. He wrote: "He’s home just in time for #gogglebox we are not on this week as Daniels been away sunning himself in Dubai."

His co-star Ellie Warner cheekily replied, writing: "Oh it’s alright for some," alongside several laughing crying emojis. Other fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Wondered where you were! Hope @lustig75 had a fabulous time,’ while another added: "We missed you both @stephengwebb1971."

Stephen and Daniel shared an update on their whereabouts

Stephen and Daniel weren’t the only cast members missing from the show, as Marcus and Mica confirmed that they had decided not to return for the latest show. The pair had appeared on the show since 2018, and released a joint statement that read: "We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last five years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it's been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best."

They added: "We've had so much fun with you all tuning in at home and the hardworking Gogglebox crews but it's time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us. To everyone that has tuned in and sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much."

