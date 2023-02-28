Are Gogglebox fan favourites Steph and Dom returning to the show? The Channel 4 favourites waved goodbye to Googlebox in 2016

Gogglebox fans were gutted when Steph and Dom Parker departed the show in 2016 – but could they be set for a triumphant return? The hoteliers were adored by viewers for their witty and boozy antics on the Channel 4 programme but they left to make room for other projects in their lives.

Now, there are reports of a tenth-anniversary special episode of Gogglebox with the couple set to make a comeback.

Steph and Dom became hugely popular on the show, but they were no strangers to TV before their time on Gogglebox. Check out the video below to see Steph and Dom feature on an episode of Four in a Bed before they were famous!

The anniversary episode, reportedly set to air on a Saturday in March, will welcome back some familiar faces as they give their witty TV commentary. In addition to Steph and Dom, other old favourites set to return include Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin, who left in 2017.

Steph and Dom are yet to speak out about the anniversary special and confirm the exciting news themselves, but we sincerely hope it happens!

Could Steph and Dom be set for a Gogglebox comeback?

After leaving Gogglebox in 2016, Steph and Dom continued running their Bed and Breakfast business, The Salutation, before its closure during the pandemic. They also appeared on the show, Steph and Dom's One Star to Five Star, where they helped other budding hospitality entrepreneurs and hoteliers make the most of their business.

When they left, the couple, who previously resided in Kent, released a statement explaining the reasons behind their decision. Dom said: "We think it's important that everyone gets their chance to be on Gogglebox and give their opinion."

The couple were adored on the Channel 4 show

Steph added: "You can have too much of a good thing, so you can't overdo it, we just felt it was time. We've got other projects and not a lot of time."

Sadly, Steph and Dom's hotel went bust in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. They said at the time: "We are sorry to confirm that The Salutation Hotel Ltd, which has been managing The Salutation, has indeed become insolvent."

