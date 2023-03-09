The truth behind Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee's unique living situation The Channel 4 stars reside in Hull

Gogglebox duo Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have us in stitches each Friday with their Channel 4 appearances from in their iconic Hull caravan.

WATCH: Lee and Jenny leave fans in hysterics over sleepover story

Lee and Jenny are best friends who met when Lee frequented a pub, where she was the landlady, but do you know the truth about their unconventional home?

They actually do not live together! In fact, it is Lee's caravan that they do the Gogglebox filming inside, and Jenny is just a guest.

Jenny normally resides with her husband Ray, who prefers to stay out of the limelight and does not appear on the show. But the fact that Jenny doesn't live in the caravan, and Lee owns it has blown everyone's minds on Twitter.

The couple did live together once for filming

"I always assumed it was Jenny's caravan !! Only taken me 15 series’s to realise it’s Lee‘s!! FGS #Gogglebox @leegogglebox," penned one, and: "Confused is it lee or Jenny caravan #Gogglebox always thought it was Jenny's," added another.

The besties did, however, live together for three months during the coronavirus in order to continue filming for the award-winning show.

At the time, Lee tweeted: "Thanks for watching everyone time for Jenny to see her husband after 3 months with me.

"Really going to miss her tho have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER xx."

Lee has a home in Cyprus too

Lee also has another home as well as his caravan, a Cyprus abode he shares with his partner Steve.

The star has showcased his Sand le Mere property online including the chic living room and the epic outdoor pool.

