Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee open up about heartbreaking death of co-stars The stars are favourites on the Channel 4 programme

Gogglebox stars Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have opened up about the sad loss of their former co-stars on the Channel 4 programme.

The fan-favourites, who have appeared on the series since 2014, revealed when former regulars such as June and Leon Bernicoff sadly passed away, it was like "losing family."

The friends, who live together in Leeds, are adored for their hilarious antics on the show. Watch the video below to see the hilarious story Jenny tells in a new episode from the new series...

WATCH: Gogglebox's Jenny and Lee leave viewers in hysterics with hilarious story in new episode

Speaking to The Guardian to mark the ten-year anniversary of Gogglebox, Jenny began: "It's awful when they go. They are your family. Your Gogglebox family." Lee agreed, interjecting: "Even though we don't see each other, which is really weird, because we all live up and down the country… it's still like a family."

Gogglebox fans will remember June and Leon for their heartwarming relationship and TV commentary. Leon died in 2017 aged 83 while June passed in May 2020 aged 82. Other stars from the show Pete McGarry, Andy Michael and Mary Cook have also sadly died.

Jenny and Lee have been on Gogglebox since 2014

The narrator of Gogglebox, Craig Cash, took over from his former Royle Family co-star Caroline Aherne, who died in 2016. Caroline narrated the show when it first aired on Channel 4 in 2013.

Craig told the publication: "She kept trying her best, because like me she loves the show. But it was more and more frequent that I would take over. Then when she passed, they asked me to continue.

Former Gogglebox stars Leon and June Bernicoff sadly passed away

"I was still sad, obviously. I’m very sad she died, but in a little way, it helped me carry on. I would go into the studio and feel a presence in there and it would feel lovely."

Meanwhile, Gogglebox is set to air a ten-year anniversary special on 11 March. It's been reported that former stars are set to return for the special episode to celebrate the milestone, including Steph and Dom Parker and Sandi Bogle and Sandra Martin.

