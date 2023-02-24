Gogglebox: The Malone family's real-life jobs revealed The Malone family have starred on Gogglebox since 2014

Gogglebox is back with brand new episodes! Returning for season 21, the show will reunite fans with their favourite families, including The Malones. Known for their hilarious quips and adorable rottweillers, mum Julie, dad Tom senior, sons Shaun and Tom Jr and daughter Vanessa never fail to make us laugh.

But what is their life like away from the spotlight? In between filming the Channel 4 series, the family have very different jobs – find out more about them here. Plus, click the video below to meet another member of their family - Rottweiler pup, Tilly!

What are the Malones family's real-life jobs?

Away from Gogglebox, Tom senior is a lorry driver, while his wife Julie has previously worked as a receptionist. The couple has also spent time fundraising for various charities, including the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

As for their sons, Shaun is a sports coach and has worked with Manchester United's Under-16s Ability Counts football team, meanwhile, Tom Jr is a professional dancer, choreographer, freelance model and TikTok sensation.

More recently, in December 2022, Tom revealed that he'd performed at the Jingle Bell Ball where he got to dance his own choreography at a sold-out O2 Arena. Prior to his recent successes, the former Gogglebox star has also performed with Rita Ora, Fergie and Wiley.

Vanessa Malone has also appeared on the Channel 4 show and works as an NHS nurse. She is also a proud mum to her three children – Brogan, Saoirse and Carsen.

In 2020, Vanessa penned a heartbreaking post about dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in which she spoke about her jobs as a nurse. She wrote:

"Please stay at home and minimise the damage this virus is going to cause. Myself and all of my colleagues on critical care, nurses, medics, physio's, radiologists are putting ourselves at risk. Risking bringing home this deadly virus to our families. Minimise the risk. Stay at home and enjoy spending time with your loved ones! #TeamPCC #PICU #PICUNurse #Nurse #PaediatricNurse #CoronaVirus #StayHome #SaveLives."

