Everything BBC star Sally Nugent has said about her rarely seen family The Breakfast broadcaster is married with one child

BBC Breakfast star Sally Nugent is a recognisable face thanks to appearing on the current affairs programme each week alongside co-presenter, John Kay. The presenter joined the show in 2021 when she presented alongside Dan Walker, replacing Louise Minchin in the process.

Sally was no stranger to presenting before joining Breakfast so is clearly a professional in front of the camera, check out the video below to see her handling some technical difficulties on air…

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent forced to cut interview following technical difficulties

Viewers are big fans of her work as a broadcast journalist and have to come know and love her since she joined, but viewers will be less familiar with her family life. Sally is married and has one child and, although she prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight, she has occasionally shared interesting insights into her home life.

Sally previously opened up about the heartwarming gift her husband gave her when she gave birth to their son. She told S magazine: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jewellers in Richmond, London."

Sally presents BBC Breakfast with Jon Kay

The name and age of her son is not known, but it seems he has followed in his mum's footsteps for his love of sports. Sally began working in the sports broadcasting industry reading news for local BBC radio stations. She also often posts sporting updates on her Instagram of her meeting and interviewing sport stars.

According to her bio on the BBC website, her son is just as sport crazy! It reads: "Sally is married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy."

Any pet lover will tell you furry friends are just as part of the family as anyone else, so Sally's fans were thrilled when she shared a video of her gorgeous pooch on her Instagram.

Sally Nugent joined Breakfast in 2021

In December 2022, Sally's dog could be seen walking out of her front door before tentatively walking down the steps into the snow – how adorable! Sally's caption read: "The wolf in its natural habitat."

Meanwhile, back in 2019, another snow day prompted Sally to share a sweet video on her social media. It showed the presenter sat on a sledge as she travelled down a steep hill in the snow. It's not known who joined her in the video, but the whole gang looked to be having a blast.

"If you can't beat them…" she wrote in the caption.

